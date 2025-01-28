Clifford Richard Green (May 22nd, 1976 – January 25, 2025)

Clifford Richard Green, 48, passed away January 25, 2025 at his home in Green River, Wyoming.

He was born on May 22, 1976 in Tooele, Utah. The son of Clifford Andrew Green Jr. and Ellen Rae Dorman.

Clifford attended Mountain View High School and began working as a mechanic.

He was doing mechanical work for Kemmerer Operations LLC before his passing.

Clifford enjoyed spending his free time camping, hunting, and spending time with family and friends. His hobbies also included fixing up trucks and goofing around.

Survivors include his daughters Courtney Ipsen and husband Trevor of Pocatello, Idaho, Kymberlee Sorensen and husband Siven of Evanston, WY; mother Ellen Green of Salt Lake City, Utah; brother Cayle Flugel and wife Tracy of Daniel, WY; grandchildren Reethen Sorensen, Rixten Sorensen, Reiynalen Sorensen, Kyle Ipsen, Chloe Ipsen; fiancé Vicki Ryans of Green River, WY; as well as stepchildren, step grandchildren and various nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Andy Green, nephews Tyler and Kyle Green, sisters Judy Green, Tammie Green, and Andrea Green, and great nephew Brandon Green.

Cremation will take place and memorial service will be held at 12pm Saturday, February 1st at American Legion, Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway St, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.