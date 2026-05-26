Clifford Vanderpool Runs for Green River City Council

GREEN RIVER — Clifford Vanderpool has announced his candidacy for City Council in Ward 3 of Green River. Those seats are currently held by Gary Killpack until 2026 and Robert Berg until 2028.

Vanderpool describes himself has someone who has lived in Green River for most his life and is deeply connected to the community and understands the hopes and challenges residents face every day.

“I have never held political office before, but my dedication to serving the people of Green River will be unwavering,” Vanderpool said. “My goal is simple: to represent the everyday folks—not special interests—and to ensure that city decisions reflect the needs and values of our neighbors, families, and local businesses.”

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Vanderpool is a husband, father and grandfather whose personal and professional life is rooted in Green River. As a member of the Green River Assembly of God and with 20 years of experience in information technology at LR Communications, he said he brings a grounded perspective in practical problem solving and community focused service.

“I ask for your support and your trust as we work together to keep Green River a great place to live, raise families, and build our future,” he said.