Clifton “Jeff” Lytle (August 29, 1957 – November 24, 2023)

Clifton “Jeff” Lytle, 66, passed away Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at his home in Farson, Wyoming. He was a resident of Farson, Wyoming for the past 24 years and former resident of Rawlins, Wyoming.

He was born Aug. 29, 1957 in Rawlins, Wyoming; the son of William Lytle and Shirley Ann McCannon.

Mr. Lytle attended schools in Rawlins, Wyoming and was a 1976 graduate of Rawlins High School.He was the Owner/Operator of Pronghorn Trucking for 24 years.

Jeff enjoyed spending time with his three sons and grandchildren; fishing; hunting; watching Western Movies and cooking.

Survivors include his mother, Shirley Ann Lytle of Farson, Wyoming; three sons, Wesley Shawn Lytle and wife Crystal of Craig, Colorado; Rodney Lytle and wife Andrea of Craig, Colorado; Chad Anthony Lytle of Craig, Colorado; one brother, William Scott Lytle of Farson, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Courtney Williams; Caden Lytle; Carson; Lytle; Calvin Lytle; Marissa Lytle; Raegan Lytle; one uncle, Tom McCannon, several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Lytle; two brothers, David Lytle and Donald Lytle.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Jeff’s memory to American Diabetes Association serving Wyoming, P.O. Box 96911, Washington, District of Columbia; 20090-96911.

Cremation has taken place; Graveside services will be held sometime this spring.

Condolences may be left at. www.vasefuneralhomes.com.