Climb Wyoming is Offering Free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Training for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training starts soon! We’ll support you with all aspects of becoming a CNA, including training, testing, certification, and job placement that fits your strengths and priorities. You’ll join the healthcare field and have opportunities for advancement and career growth!

The upcoming information meeting is the best way to learn more:

Join Our Info Meeting

We hope to see you there!

Thursday, August 22 at 6 p.m.

Climb Wyoming

404 N Street Suite 301, Rock Springs

Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly.

We are talking with interested moms NOW! Call or text Chynna at 307-922-7031, find us on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org to learn more.

About Climb Wyoming

Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.