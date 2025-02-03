Climb Wyoming is Offering Free Commercial Driving (CDL) Training for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Commercial Driving (CDL) training starts soon!

Train locally, work locally! You’ll get ready to work in one of the nation’s most in-demand job markets with competitive wages. After training, Climb will help you find a job that’s the right fit for you and your family.

The upcoming information meeting is the best way to learn more:

Join Climb’s Info Meeting

Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 6 p.m.

Climb Wyoming

404 N Street Suite 301, Rock Springs

Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly

Climb is talking with interested moms NOW! Call or text Chynna at 307-922-7031, find us on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org to learn more.

About Climb Wyoming

Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.