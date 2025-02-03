Climb Wyoming is Offering Free Commercial Driving (CDL) Training for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Climb Wyoming is Offering Free Commercial Driving (CDL) Training for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Sweetwater Area single moms, Climb Wyoming’s free Commercial Driving (CDL) training starts soon!

Train locally, work locally! You’ll get ready to work in one of the nation’s most in-demand job markets with competitive wages. After training, Climb will help you find a job that’s the right fit for you and your family.

The upcoming information meeting is the best way to learn more:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Join Climb’s Info Meeting
Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 6 p.m.
Climb Wyoming
404 N Street Suite 301, Rock Springs
Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly

Climb is talking with interested moms NOW! Call or text Chynna at 307-922-7031, find us on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org to learn more.

About Climb Wyoming
Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Offering a Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group

Deer Trail Assisted Living & Memory Care Center is Offering a Alzheimer’s / Dementia Support Group

TRN Media Invites You to Test Your Knowledge in Super Bowl Trivia!

TRN Media Invites You to Test Your Knowledge in Super Bowl Trivia!

Show Off Your FFA Pride for National FFA Week

Show Off Your FFA Pride for National FFA Week

Learn How to Protect Your Family with Legacy Law’s Free Online Planning Masterclass!

Learn How to Protect Your Family with Legacy Law’s Free Online Planning Masterclass!