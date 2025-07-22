Climb Wyoming is Offering Free Free Intro to Healthcare Careers Training for Sweetwater Area Single Moms

Climb Wyoming’s free Intro to Healthcare Careers training starts soon!

Get your start in the growing healthcare profession working in medical clinics, home health, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. Training includes hands-on instruction, clinical hours, basic medical certifications, and more that offer diverse work opportunities.

You’ll receive a personalized job placement with options for a variety of schedules that fit your family’s needs.

The upcoming information meeting is the best way to learn more:

Join Climb’s Info Meeting

Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 6 p.m.

Climb Wyoming

404 N Street Suite 301, Rock Springs

Childcare is not provided—please plan accordingly

Climb is talking with interested moms NOW! Call or text Chynna at 307-922-7031, find us on Facebook, or visit ClimbWyoming.org to learn more.

About Climb Wyoming

Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization that helps low-income single mothers discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive, evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills, and mental health services. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.