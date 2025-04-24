Climb Wyoming Named a Top Program in the Nation

CHEYENNE — Climb Wyoming has been named one of the leading programs in the United States as selected by Ascend at the Aspen Institute.

Climb is a nonprofit program that helps single mothers in poverty train for in-demand jobs while pairing with mental health services to give families individual and group counseling. Ascend at the Aspen Institute chose Climb to participate in the 2Gen Accelerator Community and Climb is participating in national-level discussions aiming advance poverty alleviation.

Climb contributes to national conversations on family well-being with a community-based approach that takes input and collaboration from employers, community partners, and parents. Climb has helped more than 12,000 moms at six locations across the state since 1986 and have impacted over 25,000 children in the process.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Programs like Climb Wyoming help families reach financial security in 10 states and Washington D.C.

“We recognized Climb as a member of our 2Gen Accelerator Community because of its strong infrastructure, measurable impact, and integrated focus on parental employment and mental health,” Managing Director Marjorie Sims of Ascend at the Aspen Institute said.