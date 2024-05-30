Clint Landon Named Head Coach of GRHS Girls’ Basketball Team

GREEN RIVER – Sweetwater County School District #2 has announced Clint Landon as the new head coach for the Green River High School girls’ basketball team, succeeding Rick Carroll, who retired in April.

Landon has been an assistant varsity coach for the Green River girls’ program since 2015. From 2010 to 2015, he was an assistant coach for football, basketball, and track & field at Torrington High School.

In the summer of 2022, Landon served as an assistant coach for the Wyoming High School Girls’ Basketball All-Star Game, where he assisted the South All-Star Team under Mountain View Head Coach Jessica Moretti.

Landon has been with Sweetwater County School District #2 since 2015, currently working in the district’s technology department. He graduated from Niobrara County High School in Lusk, Wyoming. His wife, Shauri Landon, is also an assistant coach at Green River High School, having previously served as an assistant girls’ basketball coach at Rock Spring High School.

“We are excited to have Clint Landon take on the head girls’ basketball position at Green River High School,” said Athletic Director Tony Beardsley. “Clint is dedicated to Green River girls’ basketball and has a strong desire to lead our program. His passion for basketball and commitment to our student-athletes make him an excellent choice to lead the team into the future.”