Weather Story

A cold front will sweep across the state today, with snowfall expected for Eastern Sweetwater County north to around Casper. Accumulations will be light except for the higher elevations of Casper Mountain. Winds across North Wyoming will become breezy from the north this afternoon. Light winds and gradually clearing skies are expected overnight tonight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow likely, mainly before 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -5. West northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind around 9 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -15. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 12. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around -6. West wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

New Year’s Day

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.