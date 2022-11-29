Cloudy With a High Near 21

Weather Story

Some light snow across the area will generally be gone by midday. Light snow chances return for the northwest this afternoon. The cold front that passed yesterday will be felt today, with the coldest temperatures occurring Wednesday morning.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 10am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. South wind around 8 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Scattered snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday

Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Saturday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Sunday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday

Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.