Weather Story

Temperatures will be a little warmer today, but still well below average. Snow continues for the northwest through the day. A weather system enters western Wyoming Thursday, bringing significant snow for the west, with light snow chances elsewhere. Strong winds ahead of the system likely. This system will impact through Friday night.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy, with a light southwest wind becoming south 27 to 32 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Thursday Night

Scattered snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday

Snow showers likely before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. South southeast wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Sunday

Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night

Isolated snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 20

Monday

Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.