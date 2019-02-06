Snow showers, heavy at times, in central and southern Wyoming will continue today, before tapering off through tonight and the early morning hours Thursday. The cold temperatures will stretch across the entire region today, and will hang around through Friday morning. Blustery north winds will drop wind chills very low.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Snow showers likely, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 21. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Tonight
A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11am. Patchy blowing snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. South southwest wind around 6 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Monday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Breezy.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.
Advertisement - Story continues below...