Cold temperatures will continue through the work week. Snow will move across the far south areas of the Cowboy State today and tonight. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with widespread frost.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Snow likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday Night
Widespread frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Light and variable wind.
Friday
Widespread frost before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind around 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 8.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Advertisement - Story continues below...