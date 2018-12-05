Cloudy with a High Near 21

By
News Desk
-
4
Views

Cold temperatures will continue through the work week. Snow will move across the far south areas of the Cowboy State today and tonight. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with widespread frost.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Snow likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night

Widespread frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Light and variable wind.

Friday

Widespread frost before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Widespread frost. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. West wind around 9 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 8.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR