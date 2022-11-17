Weather Story

Snow showers will continue to spread across the Cowboy State today, before ending early Friday. Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the north, ending this morning. Frigid air moves in behind the Arctic Front Friday and Saturday. Windy conditions possible on Saturday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow likely, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 24. Blustery, with a west southwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight

Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Patchy blowing snow before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday

Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -15. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 1. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 5. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.