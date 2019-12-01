Cloudy with a High Near 25

Weather Story

Any flurries in the west will end early today; otherwise a mix of clouds and sun today with cool temperatures. It will be windy at times in Natrona and SE Fremont Counties. This will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow that will sharply reduce visibility at times.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

