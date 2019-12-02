Weather Story
Blowing and drifting snow from strong wind across SE Fremont, much of Natrona, and areas south of Kaycee in Johnson County. Travel will remain hazardous today in those areas. The wind and slick roads will increase the risk for vehicles to slide off the road. Meanwhile, another system will deliver additional snow across western Wyoming through this evening.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Saturday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.
