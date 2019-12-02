Weather Story

Blowing and drifting snow from strong wind across SE Fremont, much of Natrona, and areas south of Kaycee in Johnson County. Travel will remain hazardous today in those areas. The wind and slick roads will increase the risk for vehicles to slide off the road. Meanwhile, another system will deliver additional snow across western Wyoming through this evening.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

