Cloudy with a High Near 25

Weather Story

Periods of snow will continue this morning, then end from west to east with all areas done by sunset. Windy conditions will continue in northern Wyoming where blizzard conditions remain possible today. Clearing and cold tonight with areas of fog late.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow before 10am. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight

Areas of fog after 8pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Areas of fog before 1pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.