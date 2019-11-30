Cloudy with a High Near 25

Weather Story
Periods of snow will continue this morning, then end from west to east with all areas done by sunset. Windy conditions will continue in northern Wyoming where blizzard conditions remain possible today. Clearing and cold tonight with areas of fog late.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 20 percent chance of snow before 10am. Areas of blowing snow. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tonight
Areas of fog after 8pm. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Areas of fog before 1pm. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW