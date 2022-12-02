Cloudy With a High Near 26

Weather Story

A frontal passage will keep it cold today. Snow will continue east of the Divide through this morning. A few inches is possible in Natrona County. Tonight’s lows will be in the single digits once again.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 26. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.