Cloudy With a High Near 26

Cloudy With a High Near 26

Weather Story

A frontal passage will keep it cold today. Snow will continue east of the Divide through this morning. A few inches is possible in Natrona County. Tonight’s lows will be in the single digits once again.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 26. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

Related Articles

Strong Cold Front to Produce Heavy Snow, Strong Winds into Friday

Strong Cold Front to Produce Heavy Snow, Strong Winds into Friday

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 36

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 36

Partly Sunny With a High Near 30

Partly Sunny With a High Near 30

Cloudy With a High Near 21

Cloudy With a High Near 21