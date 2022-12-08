Cloudy With a High Near 27

Weather Story
Snow in Sweetwater and Natrona counties through mid day today. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds from Rock Springs to Casper and in the Cody area.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Friday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind around 9 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Sunday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Monday
Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW