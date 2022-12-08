Cloudy With a High Near 27

Cloudy With a High Near 27

Weather Story

Snow in Sweetwater and Natrona counties through mid day today. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds from Rock Springs to Casper and in the Cody area.

Detailed Forecast

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Friday

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind around 9 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday

Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

Related Articles

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 28

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 28

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 29

Mostly Sunny With a High Near 29

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 31

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 31

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 24

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 24