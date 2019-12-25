Weather Story
Mostly cloudy and seasonable today. Occasional snow will occur in southern and eastern locations; especially in eastern Sweetwater County where a winter weather advisory is in effect.
– Detailed Forecast –
Christmas Day
A 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog before 2pm, then patchy fog after 4pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 29. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9pm. Patchy fog between 9pm and 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Light west wind.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 18. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW