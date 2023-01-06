Weather Story

Light to moderate snow across the west and south today, ending tonight. Difficult travel conditions are possible along I-80 this afternoon, with reduced visibility from snow and blowing snow. Partly to mostly cloudy skies, elsewhere with close to seasonal temperatures

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow likely, mainly before 2pm. Patchy blowing snow after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south after midnight.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.