Weather Story
Light to moderate snow across the west and south today, ending tonight. Difficult travel conditions are possible along I-80 this afternoon, with reduced visibility from snow and blowing snow. Partly to mostly cloudy skies, elsewhere with close to seasonal temperatures
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Snow likely, mainly before 2pm. Patchy blowing snow after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 24. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 27. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
