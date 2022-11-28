Weather Story

Near seasonal temperatures today will be accompanied by snow in the west and strong winds for many. A weather system moving through will carry the snow chances through Tuesday, giving everyone a shot at seeing some snow. Much colder air follows for Tuesday and Tuesday night as snow chances decrease.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 24. South wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 33. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night

Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night

Isolated snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday

Isolated snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night

Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday

Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33.