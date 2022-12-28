Cloudy With a High Near 30

Weather Story

Cooler temperatures the next couple days, with light snow continuing across the western mountains.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 20 percent chance of snow before 9am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature rising to near 30 by noon, then falling to around 24 during the remainder of the day. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. South southwest wind around 9 mph.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night

Snow, mainly after 11pm. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday

Snow. High near 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 19.