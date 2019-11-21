Weather Story
Cold, with decreasing clouds north. Light flurries are possible across southern areas throughout the day.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of snow before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 21. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Monday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.
Tuesday Night
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW