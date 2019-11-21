Weather Story

Cold, with decreasing clouds north. Light flurries are possible across southern areas throughout the day.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 21. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Monday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.