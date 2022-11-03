Weather Story

A wintery day for most with much colder temperatures and snow showers across central and southern Wyoming. Snow showers will end from northwest to southeast this afternoon and evening. Significant snow is possible in the west from Friday night to Saturday.

Today

Snow showers likely, mainly before 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight

Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west southwest wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday

A chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers before 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.