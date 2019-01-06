Breezy winds will pick up across Wyoming today…with Snow falling west of the Divide as a Pacific Cold Front approaches the region. Mild and Dry conditions east of the Divide will continue into Monday with breezy to gusty winds…as moderate to locally heavy snow will fall across the west along with areas of blowing snow at times.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of snow before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Very windy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
