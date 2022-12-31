Weather Story

Winter Storm with snow, heavy at times, will impact the west and south today and then spread to central and eastern areas this evening and overnight. Significant accumulations of snow are expected through late Monday. Travel will be impacted.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow showers likely before 10am, then rain and snow showers likely between 10am and 4pm, then snow showers likely after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

Snow showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 27. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday

Snow showers. High near 36. Breezy, with a southeast wind 18 to 24 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night

Snow showers. Patchy blowing snow between 9pm and 11pm. Low around 19. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday

Snow showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 21. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.