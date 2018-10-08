Snow is the story today with most of it falling in the south and east. Some basins will switch over to rain and then back to snow this evening. Chances will taper off in the evening through overnight hours. The sun should make an appearance in the northwest, but it will be a short break as the next round will impact the area Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Snow likely before 7am, then snow showers likely after 7am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Tonight Snow showers likely, mainly before 7pm, then a slight chance of snow after 1am. Patchy fog before 8pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Tuesday Night A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Wednesday Snow likely before 4pm, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 1pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 47.