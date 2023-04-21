Weather Story

A cold front will move in from the west this morning and move across the state through late tonight. There will be accumulating snow, especially in the west and northwest. Central areas will also see snow showers later in the afternoon. Gusty winds will accompany the front.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Snow showers likely, mainly between 9am and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly between 11pm and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of snow showers after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.