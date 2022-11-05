Cloudy With a High Near 41

Weather Story

A system will continue to move through the Cowboy State today, bringing accumulating snow to the West and scattered rain/snow showers to the East. Winds will increase today with gusts ranging from 40 to 55 mph, with strong gusts possibly exceeding 60 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Today

A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Scattered rain and snow showers before 7pm, then scattered snow showers between 7pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%

Monday Night

A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers between noon and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy, with a south wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday

Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Veteran’s Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

