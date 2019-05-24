Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.