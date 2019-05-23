The Cowboy State continues wet and cold with rain and snow showers, and patchy fog through Thursday. Winter Weather Advisories will expire around noon today. This unsettled weather will continue through Friday to include slight chances of thunderstorms.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Rain and snow showers likely, becoming all rain after 11am. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with an east northeast wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of rain showers before 10pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 5am, then a chance of snow showers after 5am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday
A slight chance of snow showers before 7am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Memorial Day
A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
