Weather Story

A cool and cloudy day is in store. Most locations have a chance to see rain today as a weather system passes through. Rain chances decrease this evening, with clouds clearing overnight.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Scattered showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%

Tonight

Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 69.