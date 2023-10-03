Weather Story
A cool and cloudy day is in store. Most locations have a chance to see rain today as a weather system passes through. Rain chances decrease this evening, with clouds clearing overnight.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Scattered showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%
Tonight
Scattered showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
