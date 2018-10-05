It will be cool today with snow falling in higher elevations and rain in the basins thanks to a cold front moving through the state this morning. Precipitation will decrease through the day and end west to east. Another weather system bringing rain and snow will move through the area from Saturday night through Monday morning.

Detailed Forecast

Today Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Saturday A slight chance of rain and snow before 11am, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Saturday Night Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 33. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Sunday Rain and snow likely before 11am, then rain likely between 11am and 5pm, then rain and snow likely after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of rain between 8pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22 Tuesday

A slight chance of snow showers between noon and 3pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Wednesday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.