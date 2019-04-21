Cloudy with a High Near 53

Rain showers will spread across the state today, with snow showers at higher elevations. Several inches of snow are likely in the mountains. Precipitation chances will last through tonight, decreasing Monday afternoon. Looking ahead, a warming trend will begin on Tuesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Rain showers likely before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Friday Night
A chance of sprinkles. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
