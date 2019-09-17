Cloudy with a High Near 61

The cold front is making its way through the area this morning and will keep temperatures cooler today. Showers and thunderstorms will drift across the state; some stronger storms will have gusty winds. Speaking of, breezy to windy conditions will be felt throughout the area.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Showers likely, mainly before 3pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
