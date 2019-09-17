Cloudy with a High Near 61

Today

Showers likely, mainly before 3pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.