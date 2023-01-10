Cloudy With Snow and a High Near 36

Weather Story

Snow continues over the west, with snow chance starting east of the Divide in the morning. Snow decreases this afternoon, before another round of snow chances for western and central Wyoming tonight into Wednesday. High winds continue for the east, decreasing this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

A chance of snow before 8am, then a chance of snow after 4pm. Patchy blowing snow between 10am and noon. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 36. Windy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 8am. Patchy blowing snow before 4pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15

Saturday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.