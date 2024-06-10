Clyde “Corky” Morgan Faler Jr. (July 22, 1947 – June 5, 2024)

Clyde “Corky” Morgan Faler Jr., 76, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Corky was born July 22, 1947 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Clyde Morgan Faler Sr. and Donna Mae Gillespie.

He attended school in Reliance and Rock Springs, Wyoming and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966.

He was an Air Force Veteran who served his country during Vietnam.

Corky was employed by Rocky Mountain Casing as a shop foreman for six years until his retirement in 2011.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community as well as the American Legion and the NRA.

Corky was known as being a sharp dressed man who enjoyed a good glass of whiskey and listening to music. He was into American muscle cars, hunting and golfing. Most of all, Corky loved his family. Many memories were created spending quality time together that will span lifetimes.

Survivors include two daughters, Brooke Morgan Faler of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Lindsee-Beth Faler Irvine and husband Zachary James of Green River, Wyoming; four brothers, Dennis Faler of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Norman Lee “Fuzzy” Faler of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Terry Faler and wife Pat of Denver, Colorado; Jerry Faler and wife Pauline of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Darla Gosar of Rock Springs, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Presley Rose Morgan Dickerson and husband Aaron; Marae Diana Augustine Faler; Meiah Laura Mae Mitchelson; Journey Maria Reign Faler; Arianna Sheila Elizabeth Irvine; Alessandra Maria Grace Irvine; Leaff Gene Whyit Irvine; seven cousins; three nieces and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Donna; ex-wife Sheila; and one sister Nancy West.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2024 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military honors, graveside services and inurnment will be in Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services

The family respectfully requests donations in Corky’s memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, St, Jude Children’s Research Hospital (ALSAC): 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.