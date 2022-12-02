Clyde LaVell Siler (November 27, 1940 – November 30, 2022)

Clyde LaVell Siler passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Siler was born November 27, 1940 in Green River, Wyoming; the son of Findley Fernard Siler and Genevieve Ruble.

He attended schools in Manilla, Utah.

Mr. Siler married Judy K. Simmons in 1958 in Evanston, Wyoming, they had five children from this union and later divorced.

He was a United States National Guard Veteran.

Mr. Siler worked for Operating Engineers for 40 years having retired 1997 as an Engineer.

He enjoyed spending time with family; camping; hunting; fishing; flying airplanes and being a willing participate in life.

Survivors include his two sons, David Siler of Green River, Wyoming; Richard Siler of Rawlins, Wyoming; three daughters, Marlene Siler of Green River, Wyoming; Kathleen “Cat” Siler of Rawlins, Wyoming; Thera Siler of Casper, Wyoming.one brother, Jerry Siler and wife Mary of Green River, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Amanda Engstrom and husband Chad; Joseph McMahon and companion Angie; Jayde Spaeny and husband David; Chentel York; five great-grandchildren, Eric Engstrom; Olivianna McMahon; Soraya McMahon; Charles McMahon; Leonitas Spaeny and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Clyde Siler; two brothers, Theron Siler; Hugh Siler; one sister, Lorena Dow.

The family respectfully requests donations be made in Clyde’s memory to Primary Children’s Hospital. P.O. Box 26722, Salt Lake City, Utah 84113.

Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

