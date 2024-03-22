Coach McEndaffer Positive Amidst Lady Wolves’ Softball Season Start

GREEN RIVER – Following a 0-3 start to the season, Blair McEndaffer, the coach of Green River High School’s Lady Wolves softball team and 2022 4A West Coach of the Year, remains optimistic about the potential of her players as they gear up for another season on the diamond.

Reflecting on the team’s initial outings, McEndaffer expressed a mix of disappointment and encouragement.

“It was a disappointing start because I know what these young ladies are capable of and we definitely didn’t play to our potential,” McEndaffer remarked. “However, the kids battled and never gave up, which is something we have instilled in them since year one.”

The Lady Wolves, who made an appearance at the state tournament last year, are led by a seasoned group of seven seniors. Terryn Avery and Gina Barajas occupy starting positions on the varsity roster. McEndaffer emphasized the significance of these seniors, noting their integral roles within the team dynamic. She said the seniors all bring a special, unique skill to the team.

“These girls are hard workers and I know they will lock it in,” she said.

In addition to Avery and Barajas, Aaliyah Casper and Abby Harrison, Emma Olsen, Autumn Cooper, and Laynie Fundell round out the senior class, each contributing their own strengths and positive attitudes to the team.

Positionally, the Lady Wolves boast a diverse lineup, with Avery anchoring the pitching rotation and first base, Barajas commanding third base, and Casper serving as one of the designated players. Harrison fulfills the crucial role of pitch runner, while Olsen, Cooper, and Fundell bring versatility and speed to various positions on the field.

Looking beyond the seniors, McEndaffer anticipates significant contributions from underclassmen, particularly freshmen such as Imagin Wilde, who is slated to start at shortstop. McEndaffer also highlights the prowess of junior players like Haidyn Terry, Kodi Allred, and Danielle Maag, each poised to make substantial impacts both defensively and offensively.

“We have a solid lineup this year, and I am excited to see how these kids grow,” McEndaffer said. “They are fun to be around and just bring so much to this program and community.”

The Lady Wolves head to Casper this week to face Kelly Walsh Friday then Natrona County Saturday. TRN Media is live-streaming the games this weekend. You can find the live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

As the Lady Wolves prepare to take the field once again, McEndaffer’s confidence in her team serves as a beacon of inspiration, fueling their collective pursuit of excellence on the softball diamond.