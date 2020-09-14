Coats and Cans for Kids Sees Record Turnout, Raises Goods for Backpack Program

The Coats and Cans for Kids event was a huge success this year. Photo courtesy of Eric Urlacher.

ROCK SPRINGS — The third annual Coats and Cans for Kids Trail Run saw record numbers in attendance on Saturday, September 12.

The 5k/10k trail run started at Stagecoach Elementary School and followed trails on White Mountain. Ten runners participated in the 10k race while 75 took their shot at the 5k.

The charity event is cosponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Stagecoach Elementary and uses the funds raised and food and clothing donations for the school’s backpack program. A total $1,457 was raised along with a large cart full of clothing and food.

Race Results

10k Trail Run

Men

1. Dylan Bear – 51:30

2. Rick Mitchelson – 55:11

3. John Pawleska – 58:55

Women

1. Amanda Margrave – 51:29

2. Lacey Scott – 60:04

3. Chelsey Egbert – 63:09

5k Trail Run

Men

1. Joe Hammontree – 24:29

2. Shawn Molett– 25:18

3. Jesus Ramirez – 26:12

Women

1. Petra Hampton – 25:54

2. Hilary Hampton – 26:06

3. Amei Phillips – 30:48

