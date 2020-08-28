Coats and Cans For Kids Trail Run Set

ROCK SPRINGS — Now residents can enjoying running along White Mountain while helping a cause. The third annual Coats and Cans for Kids Trail Run is set to take place Saturday, September 12.

The 5k/10k trail run starts at Stagecoach Elementary School and utilizes trails on White Mountain. The charity event is cosponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Stagecoach Elementary and uses the funds raised and food and clothing donations for the school’s backpack program.

Those who would like to participate in the run are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or clothing. Residents who make a donation will receive $5 off of their registration. Priority food items include peanut butter, pasta and sauce, and rice meals. All items are given to families in need and all monetary proceeds go to buy additional food and clothing to fund future Knights of Columbus projects.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Registration will take place between 7:45-8:45 am at Stagecoach Elementary School; and the 10K starts at 9 am, followed by the 5K. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and under.

Course information

Children: Children can use a dirt road skirting the 5K course. This is good option for those with strollers or off-road strollers.

5K: This course will follow a single track as well as dirt road from Stagecoach to the back of White Mountain and back.

10K: Challenging: After the 5K turnoff, this course continues uphill on a single track to the first shelf of White Mountain. It will traverse north and then move down on a two track back to the school. All courses will be flagged.

For more information, contact race director Eric Urlacher at urlachere@sw1.k12.wy.us or at 307-259-3003.