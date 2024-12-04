Coats for Kids Marks 30 Years of Keeping Kids Warm

TRN Media is excited to announce that ornaments are now available for Coats for Kids!

The beloved Coats for Kids program celebrates its 30th year of ensuring children in Sweetwater County stay warm during the winter. Over the decades, this initiative has provided more than 3,000 coats to local children in need, making a lasting impact on the community.

For just a $5 donation, contributors can help purchase coats locally and will receive a special commemorative ornament. Each donation goes directly toward keeping kids warm and spreading holiday cheer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thanks to the continued support of the community, Coats for Kids remains a shining example of how small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

Bulbs can be purchased in Green River and Rock Springs. Here is a list of businesses you can purchase the special commemorative ornament:

Green River Tegeler and Associates

China Garden

BRC Family Hearing Solutions

The Oil Can

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

Flaming Gorge Automotive Rock Springs State Farm Agent Amber Kramer

Hooligans Espresso

United Rentals

Zanetti Prestige Collision Repair

John Paras Furniture

Mountainaire Animal Clinic

Special Thanks to First Bank for the Donation

Big shout out to our bulb sponsors, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union and Tata Chemicals.