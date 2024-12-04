Coats for Kids Marks 30 Years of Keeping Kids Warm

Coats for Kids Marks 30 Years of Keeping Kids Warm

TRN Media is excited to announce that ornaments are now available for Coats for Kids!

The beloved Coats for Kids program celebrates its 30th year of ensuring children in Sweetwater County stay warm during the winter. Over the decades, this initiative has provided more than 3,000 coats to local children in need, making a lasting impact on the community.

For just a $5 donation, contributors can help purchase coats locally and will receive a special commemorative ornament. Each donation goes directly toward keeping kids warm and spreading holiday cheer.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Thanks to the continued support of the community, Coats for Kids remains a shining example of how small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

Bulbs can be purchased in Green River and Rock Springs. Here is a list of businesses you can purchase the special commemorative ornament:

Green River

Tegeler and Associates
China Garden
BRC Family Hearing Solutions
The Oil Can
Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
Flaming Gorge Automotive

Rock Springs

State Farm Agent Amber Kramer
Hooligans Espresso
United Rentals
Zanetti Prestige Collision Repair
John Paras Furniture
Mountainaire Animal Clinic

Special Thanks to First Bank for the Donation

Big shout out to our bulb sponsors, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union and Tata Chemicals.

Paid Advertisement – This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you’d like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Related Articles

Wolves Talk: Dawson Peterson With Wolves Basketball

Wolves Talk: Dawson Peterson With Wolves Basketball

Support Our Small Businesses by Shopping Locally this Holiday Season + Register to WIN Grand Prize

Support Our Small Businesses by Shopping Locally this Holiday Season + Register to WIN Grand Prize

Justin Flores of Edward Jones Announces New Office Location

Justin Flores of Edward Jones Announces New Office Location

Join us for a Spaghetti Dinner for the Lloyd Family

Join us for a Spaghetti Dinner for the Lloyd Family