Coats for Kids Marks More than 30 Years of Keeping Kids Warm

TRN Media is excited to announce that ornaments are now available for Coats for Kids!

The beloved Coats for Kids program celebrates more than 30 years of ensuring children in Sweetwater County stay warm during the winter. Over the decades, this initiative has provided more than 3,000 coats to local children in need, making a lasting impact on the community.

For just a $5 donation, contributors can help purchase coats locally and will receive a special commemorative ornament brought to you by Tata Chemicals and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union. Each donation goes directly toward keeping kids warm and spreading holiday cheer.

Thanks to the continued support of the community, Coats for Kids remains a shining example of how small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

Bulbs can be purchased in Green River and Rock Springs. Here is a list of businesses you can purchase the special commemorative ornament:

Green River

China Garden
BRC Family Hearing Solutions
The Oil Can
Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
The State Bank

Rock Springs

Tire Den
Hooligans Espresso
United Rentals
Family Vision Center
John Paras Furniture
Mountainaire Animal Clinic
Romney Dental

Aaron’s Rent to Own
Rock Springs Regional Airport

First Bank is a coat drop-off location (New coats only please)

