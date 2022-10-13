Codi Lee Burris (February 24, 1979 – October 8, 2022)

Codi Lee Burris, 43, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born February 24, 1979 in Laramie, WY, the daughter of Thomas Earl Burris and Sorrel Oneida Iverson. Codi was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was a 1997 graduate of Farson Eden High School before later obtaining her master’s degree. Codi worked as an equine reproduction specialist for MJ Farms.

She belonged to the Appaloosa Horse Club and the New Mexico Quarter Horse Racing. Codi treasured her family, horses, dogs, and sunsets, but above all else, she loved her son.

Survivors include her parents, Tom and Sorrel Burris of Eden, WY; son Garrett Burris of Eden, WY; sister Brenna Franklin of Rock Springs, WY; Niece Rylie Franklin of Rock Springs, WY; Uncle Wayne and wife Jean Burris of Silesia, MT, Aunt Lucinda Iverson and husband Jamie Ray of Tuscan, AZ, and Uncle Kip Stratton of Redrock, TX.

She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Farson-Eden Valley Community Center 4039 US-191, Farson, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services.

Interment will take place in the Farson Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.foxfh.com.