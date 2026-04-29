Cody Tourney Looms for County Teams

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the postseason drawing closer, both Green River and Rock Springs head to the Westside Softball Tournament in Cody this week looking to build momentum against a deep and competitive field.

The two Sweetwater County teams enter the tournament coming off similar weekends. Both swept Cheyenne South, but each dropped a pair of games to Laramie. For Green River, however, the weekend marked a turning point, as the Lady Wolves secured their first wins of the season and showed noticeable offensive improvement, particularly in their high-scoring openers against South and Laramie.

Rock Springs, meanwhile, continues to navigate injuries while trying to regain consistency. The Lady Tigers have shown flashes of being one of the top teams in the state earlier this season, but will look to reestablish that form in Cody. With regionals approaching and set to be hosted in Rock Springs, the tournament presents an opportunity to regain their early-season form.

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Thursday’s slate opens with Green River facing Kelly Walsh at 1 p.m. before taking on Jackson later in the day at 5 p.m. Rock Springs begins its tournament at 3 p.m. against Natrona County, followed by a matchup with Kelly Walsh at 5 p.m. The opening day will test both teams immediately with multiple games against unfamiliar opponents.

Friday presents another challenging lineup. Green River will face fifth-ranked Cody in the morning before meeting Cheyenne South again at noon. Rock Springs is scheduled for a noon matchup with Laramie, a quick turnaround from last weekend’s losses, before closing the day against Cody at 4 p.m. for two of the marquee matchups of the tournament.

For Green River, the focus will be on building off its offensive surge and continuing to develop consistency defensively after a slow start to the season. For Rock Springs, the tournament serves as a chance to get healthy, refine execution, and reassert itself as a contender in the west.