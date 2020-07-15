Cody Woman Dies After a One-Vehicle Rollover

CODY — A 48-year-old Cody woman died after the vehicle she was driving rolled over near Cody.

On July 13, 2020, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 63 on US 14/16/20 east of Cody, Wyoming. Around 5:15 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2002 Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound on US 14/16/20. The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and collided with a delineator post. The driver corrected the vehicle back onto the road before overcorrecting it back to the right. The vehicle exited the roadway a second time and overturned.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 48-year-old Cody, Wyoming, resident Kema Jamal. Jamal was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash.

Impairment and fatigue are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

This is the 50th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 87 in 2019, 54 in 2018, and 75 in 2017 to date.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

