Coffee & Toast, a Rising Success in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Coffee & Toast, a new drive-through coffee shop in Green River, is gaining popularity, even without the typical energy drinks that are common at many other coffee spots.

Tara and Aaron Durga, longtime business owners, launched the coffee shop in September, making a significant shift from their HVAC and plumbing companies.

“This is far more fun,” Aaron said, comparing the coffee shop to their previous ventures.

The Durgas pride themselves on keeping things simple.

“We make everything in-house, and we don’t have the typical energy drinks,” Tara said.

The shop focuses on homemade bread and coffee sourced from Wyoming-based distributors. All of the bread is baked on-site, with no preservatives, making it a challenge to predict daily demand. On average, the shop goes through 10 to 14 loaves of bread each day.

In addition to the bread, Coffee & Toast makes all of its syrups in-house. While the Durgas initially expected to use about 15 half-gallon bottles of syrup per week, they now go through roughly 15 bottles every day.

The shop’s building features a modern, homey exterior with a striking 700-pound sign. Originally, the Durgas had planned to operate from a shipping container, but they revised those plans before opening.

With growing demand and support from the community, the Durgas are already planning for the business’s expansion.