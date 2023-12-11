Cole F. Sulenta (May 21, 1985 – December 3, 2023)

Cole F. Sulenta passed away Sunday, December 3, 2023. He was born on May 21, 1985 in Jackson, Wyoming to Susie and John Sulenta of Pinedale, Wyoming.

Growing up in Pinedale there wasn’t anything that Cole wouldn’t do and he deeply loved his family and friends. He was a master of all board sports, hockey, golf, and dirt biking: so many extreme sports! He was a fearless athlete.

Cole had a love for music that was equally matched by his tremendous talent. He played the piano, trombone, and guitar, and he so loved to sing. Cole spent the last 13 years of his life in Maui selling real estate, loving the ocean, and playing his music at random beachside and rooftop venues.

Above all, Cole was a special, unique soul. He was a one-of-a-kind human so talented and exhilarating, a favorite to so many that loved him. A magical presence when he entered the room, Cole was truly life-changing.

Cole is survived by his mother and father, Susie and John Sulenta, brother Sage, and cousin Chastity Pfaff, and many, many close family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Cole’s family requests donations be made to the Pinedale Fine Arts Council.