Cole Heavin (September 26, 1992 – March 22, 2023)

Cole Heavin, 30, passed away on March 22, 2023, in Lovell, Wyoming.

He was born on September 26, 1992, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Shane and Emmy Heavin.

Cole attended grade school in Reliance, WY, and graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 2011. He attended Western Wyoming Community College to attain an Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, and his CNA certification.

Cole has worked as a CNA for the last ten years and has worked for Bighorn Hospital District since December 2017.

Cole married Kylie Francis in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on January 6, 2018. He was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church, LCMS.

Cole enjoyed spending his free time riding motocross, fishing, working with heavy machinery doing dirt work, hunting, and spending time with his family, friends, and animals.

Survivors include his wife, Kylie Heavin of Lovell, WY; parents, Shane and Emmy Heavin of Reliance, WY; sister Jo Heavin of Reliance, WY; paternal grandmother Carole Heavin of Reliance, WY; maternal grandparents, Gene and Carol Viles of Guernsey, WY; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Norman Heavin, baby sister, and niece Emberlyn.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Interment will take place in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Cole’s name to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 520 Montana Ave, Lovell, WY 82431.

Condolences can be left at www.foxfh.com.